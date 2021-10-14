La Niña occurs when sea surface temps in the central and eastern Pacific are cooler than normal! This phenomena has far reaching effect on our weather patterns in the U.S.
A La Niña pattern for us typically means a slightly drier and slightly warmer than average winter. However that fact can be a bit deceiving.
Usually during this pattern we see a less active subtropical jet stream. This means we wouldn't have as many opportunities for snow storms (since many of our big snows originate from lows developing along the gulf and within the subtropical jet.
It ties to that idea that "if the snow comes from Atlanta, then we'll get it! If it comes from the mountains we won't".
However, we still see storm systems, and often get some decent cold air outbreaks as the polar jet stream is more amplified.
The mountains will likely see more snow since we'll see more events that originate from the northwest.
The Upstate can still get big snows during La Nina years, and March 2009 is a perfect example of that with 6+ inches in the Upstate.
So, I expect there to be less opportunities for snow/rain/sleet/ice, but we could still get a big storm!
