A late season tropical wave is in the Atlantic ocean and COULD become a tropical depression or storm next week.
The wave is currently several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is forecast to move northwest.
At this point, it doesn't look like it would become a very strong storm, but if it continues on its northwesterly path, parts of the southeastern US coast could get scattered showers and gusty wind late next week.
Safe to say the center of whatever becomes of this would stay off shore and only bring nuisance showers and wind to the Carolina coast next Thursday/Friday.
So, the overall threat of this wave is minimal at best, and if on the off chance it becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name 'Patty.'
