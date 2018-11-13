A late season tropical wave is in the Atlantic ocean but looks like it will not develop into a tropical depression or storm.
Wind shear continues to disrupt the system's circulation, and as a result, development is increasingly unlikely.
The system will continue moving west and northwest with development probability now LESS than 50% over the next 3-5 days.
If development chances increase and a storm does form, it would take the name "Patty."
