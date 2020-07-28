We're closely monitoring a disturbance in the Atlantic that could become a tropical system named Isaias over the upcoming days. Right now it is moving into the western Caribbean impacting the Leeward Islands
The new track now takes the storm south of Puerto Rico and across Hispaniola. This would likely weaken the storm, with the higher terrain of the islands.
There is a lot of uncertainty about intensity and track right now, since it isn't fully formed and it will encounter some unfavorable conditions on its way westward. The latest computer model runs, however, have shown a more significant turn toward the Bahamas and FL coast.
As for SC impacts, it is way to early to tell. With the current track it looks like we should see minimal effects here in the Upstate. If it curves north, we could end up with some leftover rain from the system. Carolina coast impacts look less likely right now, but that could change. It's an evolving weather situation.
So it's a watch and see game at this point! Stay posted on the forecast and we will continue to bring you the latest updates!
