After some heavy rounds of rain in April and May, we're looking at a significant surplus of rain for the mountains, and a comfortable one in the Upstate.
After record breaking rainfall back on Good Friday, the mountains have a 10+ inch surplus, while the Upstate has a 3+ inch surplus.
This keeps most of our area out of drought completely! However, our southern counties of Abbeville, Newberry and Greenwood are considered abnormally dry (the first level of drought).
We're heading into a very dry pattern over the next couple of weeks, so things could change quickly in regards to how dry our soils become. We will keep you posted as we head into summer!
