Another storm system brings a chance of winter weather to the Carolinas, but this time it will be limited to the mountains of WNC.
Cold air will initially be in place Saturday morning, but moisture will be lagging; however, a few morning snowflakes or sleet pellets are possible in areas along/north of 85 into WNC as the air begins to moisten.
By midday, warmer air just off the ground will be flowing in from the south, helping to create an environment unfavorable for much winter weather...especially in the Upstate. Meanwhile, deep moisture will continue to lag..so no major precipitation is expected for much of the daytime hours of Saturday.
By Saturday night, enough warm air will be present across the Upstate to allow for all rain to fall. In the mountains, there will be pockets of colder air interacting with warmer air trying to move in, so a mixed bag of precipitation types is expected.
Because precipitation types will be fluctuating, accumulation forecasts are still quite tricky. For now, several inches of snow could fall in the high peaks compared to lower elevations which could see light snow, sleet, and even freezing rain accumulations.
For the Upstate, all signs continue to point to just a tiny risk of frozen precipitation Saturday night in the far northern areas...closest to the NC state line.
We'll continue to fine tune the forecast, but for now this does not look ANYTHING like the system from early December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.