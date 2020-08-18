We're monitoring 2 disturbances in the tropics, one in the central Atlantic and the other moving into the Caribbean. The area in the Caribbean is expected to move into the Yucatan Peninsula, and right now it doesn't appear to be a big threat for the U.S. thus far. It's the disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic, Invest 98L that has a much better chance of impacting the U.S. coastline.
Right now the Bermuda High will continue to steer the Atlantic system westward, without allowing it to curve north. That eventual curve is crucial to whether the Carolinas will feel any impacts.
Most of the computer models keep the storm moving west through Hispaniola, Cuba and eventually coming close to Florida.
Once the system develops a closed circulation, the models usually get a better handle on intensity and track forecasts. So we'll know much more over the next few days!
