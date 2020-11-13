Stargazers are in for a treat at the start of next week! The annual Leonid Meteor shower will peak Monday night, under nearly ideal conditions in our area.
Expect to see around 10-20 meteors per hour late Monday night, especially between 3-6AM. Skies will be clear and the moon will be a thin crescent, so it shouldn't brighten the sky too much to hinder viewing.
You can see these meteors all over the sky, so find a spot that is away from city lights and focus on one part of the sky.
There meteors come from the debris of the Comet-Tempel Tuttle. Once a year the earth passes through it's debris and it brings us a pretty cool show!
