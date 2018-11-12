Good timing for the upcoming meteor shower, as skies are expected to finally clear by late in the week! The Leonids are expected to peak on Friday and Saturday night, bringing about 15 shooting starts an hour.
The moon won't be full, but it will still be bright enough to interfere a bit with viewing.
The best time to view will be around 3AM, and you'll want to get away from city lights and focus on one portion of the sky.
Happy viewing!
