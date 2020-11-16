Stargazers are in for a treat tonight The annual Leonid Meteor showers will peak tonight, and we're looking at ideal conditions.
Expect to see around 10-20 meteors per hour late tonight, especially between 3-6AM. Skies will be clear and the moon will be a thin crescent and setting this evening, so the sky will be dark for great viewing.
You can see these meteors all over the sky, so find a spot that is away from city lights and focus on one part of the sky.
There meteors come from the debris of the Comet-Tempel Tuttle. The showers originate in the Constellation Leo. Once a year the earth passes through it's debris and it brings us a pretty cool show! Enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.