Friday morning will bring quite a treat, as we'll see a partial lunar eclipse (97% coverage so almost a total eclipse).
It will last 3 hours and 28 minutes according to NASA. You don't need any special eyewear to view it either!
It will peak just after 4AM, but the process will begin right around 2AM Friday morning.
The eclipse happens because the earth casts its shadow on the moon.
This will be a long one, in fact the longest partial eclipse in 580 years! The process will end toward 5:30AM Friday
