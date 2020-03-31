We’re closing in on our active period for severe weather across the Carolinas. Well… technically it’s active all through the summer, but our tornado threat is the highest over the months of April and May.
Long range forecasts are inherently difficult to do and lack “specifics”. Here’s what we know at this point that leads me to believe that we WILL have an active severe weather season.
First off, we have antecedent moisture… essentially that means that the months prior to April and May have been pretty wet. Therefore, our soil moisture is pretty good, and to put is simply “rain begets rain”. If we were in a drought through the winter, that often impacts our chances for much rain or severe weather through the spring unless we see a huge pattern shift.
Second, our precipitation outlook does show that we will likely get above normal rain amounts through the next 3 months (according to the Climate Prediction Center). More rain means more storm systems, and more opportunities for conditions to line up and bring us severe weather.
Third, for severe weather we need an unstable atmosphere combined with the right wind dynamics. Instability is highly dependent on heat and moisture, and the long range outlook has temps above normal across the Carolinas and Georgia. So we may see plenty of days that will be “ripe” for storm development.
By no means am I forecasting a tornado outbreak this spring, but I think we could see several severe weather days. Right now is a great time to review your plan for a tornado warning with your family. We will keep you posted and bring you the best coverage possible if dangerous weather does threaten!
