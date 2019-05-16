Into mid to late May, the upper-air pattern is appearing to favor persistent ridging over the southeast states into New England with broad troughing over the Rockies.
This will bring rising heat levels to the southeast and perhaps to areas of the far west coast while some slightly below average temperatures are likely across the Plains.
Coming off at least a weak El Nino winter, this is to be largely expected as the subtropical jet shifts northward. This typically leads to not only above average temperatures but also a drier setup for the southeast.
For the rest of the summer, while some fluctuations in temperature patterns are always expected, most signs point to at least slightly above average temperatures through July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.