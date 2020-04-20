One of the less exciting, but still cool meteor showers will peak Tuesday night. The Lyrid Meteor showers will bring about 10-15 meteors per hour in the predawn hours of Wednesday, and viewing conditions look nearly ideal!
Skies are expected to be mostly clear, and the moon won't cause much obstruction either! The phase will be close to "new moon" as it will be a thin, crescent. This means the sky will be nice and dark for viewing the occasional shooting stars.
Best viewing will be away from city lights around 2 AM. Be sure to be patient and allow your eyes to get used to the darkness for a few minutes to make it easier to see the meteors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.