As we head into the second half of January we are going to see a switch to much chillier temperatures! Friday morning will bring the first blast of cooler air, then another more significant front will move in this weekend to bring a bitter chill next week!
Right now the long range models like the European and GFS models keep us dry most of next week while the deep cold air is in place, then a system approaches from the gulf region toward Friday and Saturday. This is often a CLASSIC set-up for us to get winter weather, but right now it appears that the cold air will retreat in time to make the event mostly rain.
Regardless, the models continue to keep us in a fairly active pattern, with continued opportunities for precipitation, most often originating from the south. And that is the best way to get snow across the western Carolinas. However, getting these systems to match up with some deep cold air can be tricky!
As of now the Climate Prediction Center has us in slightly above average precipitation and around average temps for the month of February. Therefore, I have a feeling we will see a few more opportunities to see winter weather during the month. January isn't looking as promising right now, but that could change. It just looks REALLY COLD for a couple days next week! Get ready for 20s and teens to return at night by Tuesday.
As for El Nino/La Nina, we are sitting in a neutral phase currently. One of the biggest snows ever across the southeast happened in 1993 (the Superstorm), and that was a neutral year. We also saw our third biggest snow on record during the neutral phase of the ENSO in 1987-1988 (El Nino Southern Oscillation). However, we have seen plenty of big snow events in El Nino and La Nina years. In fact our snowiest winters are a mix of El Nino, La Nina and neutral years. So essentially, in a neutral year we would expect conditions to be fairly "typical" for SC/NC/GA winters.
We will keep you posted on any systems that look potentially wintry as we move through the rest of winter!
