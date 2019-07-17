Dangerous heat levels build for many major cities over the next few days.
Excessive heat watches, warnings, and heat advisories are in effect for the next few days for many Midwest and Mid-Atlantic cities. While the criteria governing each city is slightly different, the take-home message will be for majorly HOT weather to take hold into the weekend.
Afternoon highs in many areas will exceed 95 degrees, and in some cases, reach upwards of 105 degrees with even higher heat indices. In fact, the heat index could exceed 110 degrees and approach 115° in spots, creating life-threatening heat stress concerns for those with sensitive breathing problems and those working outdoors for long periods of time.
Evapotranspiration in the farmlands of the Midwest states could create isolated instances of heat indices exceeding 115° briefly.
While the Carolinas will see plenty of heat as well, but the core of the most dangerous temperatures should remain to the north and west.
