A major THAW is on the way for the Carolinas AND for the Midwest!
The frigid Arctic air plaguing the country the last few days finally retreats and opens the door for noticeably warmer air to move north – on the order of 50-65 degrees higher in places like Chicago - by the weekend.
A number of all-time and daily record low temperatures was observed over the last 24 to 48 hours. In Moline, IL, the lowest ALL-TIME temperature reached -32° F, beating the old record of -28°. The new record of -32° F temperature comes just four degrees shy of the Illinois state record! Rockford, IL also broke its ALL-TIME record with -30° F – the old record was -27° in 1982.
Other cities breaking daily records include Chicago O’Hare (-23° F), Kalamazoo, MI (-17° F), and Cedar Rapids (-28° F). These data are valid as of 8 AM Thursday, 1/31/19.
While Greenville and Asheville didn’t see anywhere near record-breaking temperatures, it was still plenty cold!
Over the next four days, temperatures REBOUND into the 60s for the Carolinas, and many places in the Midwest will see temperatures climb not only above zero, but above freezing toward the 40s by Sunday!
Of course, with the warmer air up north, there is concern of ice jams developing.
