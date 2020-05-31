After quite an active month of weather, May 2020 ended up being the 2nd rainiest in history at GSP Airport.
The sensor measured over 12 and a half inches of liquid water for the month falling just shy of the all time record of 12.81 inches.
That record was set all the way back in 1910 and we fell just over a quarter-inch short of that mark.
This year and 1910 stand alone as the 2 wettest Mays on record as the next rainiest only registered around 9 inches back in 1890.
June looks to start on a much drier note, but pop-up thunderstorms will be back by the end of the week.
