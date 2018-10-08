Hurricane Michael is forecast to strengthen into the Gulf and bring impacts to a large part of the southeast states, including the Carolinas, later this week.
Today brings mostly cloudy conditions with intervals of sun helping temperatures climb into the 70s and low 80s. Rain chances stay spotty, but a shower is possible at anytime.
On Tuesday, the sky stays mostly cloudy with spotty rain and highs in the 70s.
Rain chances pick up Wednesday as Michael gets closer. It is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle Wednesday as a hurricane, weakening as it moves farther inland.
As this weakening happens, rain and wind still look likely for the western Carolinas for Wednesday and Thursday. For now, 2-4" of rain will be possible in our area along with tropical storm wind gusts of 40-55 mph becoming possible Thursday.
Michael will be moving away from the area late Thursday into Friday, ushering in some nicer conditions just in time for the weekend AND for Fall for Greenville!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.