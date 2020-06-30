The Powdersville area saw severe damage following an evening storm on June 29, 2020.
Damaging wind will be a concern with t-storms through Wednesday as our environment is supportive of severe weather. We had numerous reports of trees down and damage across the Upstate on Monday, and most of these were caused by downburst winds we call "microbursts".
We get this phenomenon quite a bit in the summer time. During the day heat builds at the surface and the air becomes unstable as it rises and forms thunderstorms. As these storms collapse, then encounter some mid-level dry air that helps to evaporate some of the rain, forming cooler/denser air, that is heavier than the surrounding air. This creates a rush of wind toward the ground, and can cause damage similar to a low end tornado.
This afternoon we'll be watching for a few stronger storms, so if you hear thunder or see dark skies approach, get indoors and wait out the storm. Remain away from windows and wait 30 min to go back outside once the storm has departed.
Storms will settle a bit toward the end of the week, but we'll still have a chance for pop-up storms into the July 4 weekend.
