Temperatures will PLUNGE by Wednesday morning into the 20s and possibly TEENS in western North Carolina.
While this will be plenty cold, breeziness in the mountains could create dangerously low wind chills into the single digits to near 0 degrees at times.
A persistent area of upper-level low pressure over New England will keep northwesterly winds in place in the area for much of this week. These winds will actually be blowing across a fresh coating of snow, enhancing the cold feel for many.
By late-week, a return to zonal (westerly) flow will eventually lead to the return of some milder air – particularly for the weekend where highs could return to the 60s.
