The latest drought monitor is in – the ENTIRE area is now considered dry or moderately to severely in drought.
The lack of September rain has begun to add up significantly – with rain deficits approaching 3” for the month, moderate to severe drought conditions have been declared for parts of the Carolinas and northeast Georgia.
Over the next week, major rain is not expected…so these conditions could continue to worsen before they get better. GSP could record its fifth driest September EVER if the current pace holds, registering only 0.18” so far (as of Sept. 26).
