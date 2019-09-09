We're monitoring several tropical waves in the Atlantic along with Tropical Storm Gabrielle.
Tropical Storm Gabrielle remains a strong tropical storm in the central Atlantic Ocean which is still forecast to move northeast and not impact any landmasses.
Outside of Gabrielle, there are 3 tropical waves in the Atlantic basin that have at least a minimal chance at further development.
The closest of them has a low chance for development located several miles north of Puerto Rico, however regardless of development, it could bring widespread showers and storms to Florida later this week into this weekend.
Another disturbance over the central Atlantic has a slightly better chance at becoming a tropical storm by the end of this week as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles.
More activity off the west coast of Africa also has a minimal chance at becoming tropical as it progresses eastward into the open waters of the Atlantic.
At this time, none of these disturbances pose any threat to the U.S. or any landmasses, but forecasts could change in the coming days as we press on through the peak of Atlantic hurricane season.
