The first is a cluster of showers and storms has formed in the Caribbean and has a small chance for additional development as it moves north past Puerto Rico.
The second is a disturbance just off the west coast of Africa and is slowly moving west.
Right now, the wave is moving north of the Lesser Antilles and toward Puerto and the island of Hispaniola.
Regardless of development, heavy rain and possible flooding will be possible in Puerto Rico and Hispaniola mid-week.
Due to interaction with land, little to no development is likely, but as it moves north toward the Florida Strait, conditions will be slightly more conducive for development by later this week.
Some of the moisture associated with it is where a lot of late this week/this weekend's rain will originate, but otherwise no local impacts are expected.
Regarding the second disturbance, it is forecast to move west toward the Caribbean.
it's environment will get slightly more conducive for development over the next 3-5 days, but overall the chance is low due to high wind shear.
If either system becomes a tropical storm, it would take the name 'Chantal.'
