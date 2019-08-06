A bit of astronomical fun will be able to be seen this weekend across the sky! Jupiter, Saturn, AND the moon will all be visible!
On Friday night, the moon will appear nearest Jupiter, the fourth brightest visible object from Earth. Next to these, Saturn will also be visible!
Saturday night brings the three almost in perfect alignment in space – the moon will be between Saturn and Jupiter.
The good news is the sky each evening should be mostly clear across the Carolinas, creating good viewing conditions. However, be mindful of a few showers and storms around sunset that could briefly disrupt the view.
