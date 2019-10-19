Patchy drizzle is possible Sunday morning, but the sun will present itself and allow highs to reach the lower and middle 70s.
Clouds will gradually work their way back in Monday ahead of a cold front which will bring scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The rest of Tuesday will be dry but cooler with highs in the middle 60s to middle 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday will definitely be the top days of the week with sunshine and highs near 70s in the Upstate.
Another system looks to bring another couple rounds of showers Friday into next Saturday which will bring highs back into the 60s.
