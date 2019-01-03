The Bay Area will be SOAKED with rain this weekend ahead of the national championship game Monday night.
If you’re traveling out to Santa Clara, California for the big game, prepare for some soggy, windy weather!
Saturday looks to be the worst of the three day stretch, bringing widespread rain and gusty winds to the region. Sunday keeps rain chances going with the heaviest of rain falling Sunday evening.
Only scattered showers are expected Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. Kickoff is shortly after 5 PM Pacific time (8 PM EST), and most of the rain should be exiting the area by then. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for the entirety of the game.
