More record heat potential lies ahead this week ahead of a welcomed cool-down this weekend.
This morning is starting with locally dense valley fog in WNC with temperatures in the 60s and a clear sky and temperatures in the lower 70s for the Upstate. Plenty of sun is ahead today, helping temperatures climb to near record levels in the mid 80s to low/mid 90s.
Isolated showers and storms are likely this afternoon, moving generally from north to south. The storms will form initially after lunch across the mountain tops, developing into the Upstate during the peak heating hours of the mid to late afternoon. Most activity will fade after sunset.
Tuesday brings a mostly cloudy sky and a lingering shower chance for the mountains as the Upstate goes dry. Highs will scale back several degrees into the 80s.
Mid-week looks HOT yet again with highs returning to the 90s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front Friday brings a small chance of rain and a much-welcomed temperature drop for the weekend. Expect highs to be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday.
