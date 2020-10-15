With La Nina firmly in place into the early winter, we'll be looking at a less progressive pattern (not as active with gulf storms) and slightly warmer temps.
La Nina has also been a very FAVORABLE pattern for hurricanes, which has contributed to the historic season so far.
This is a forecast for the overall season, but doesn't say anything about whether we will see snow/rain events through the winter. In fact, some big snows have happened in La Nina years. It's all about the cold air lining up with the moisture.
My experience with La Nina vs. El Nino in our area is that usually El Nino brings MORE opportunities for snow. Often these can be smaller events, and often end up being rain when we have lots of moisture involved. La Nina brings less opportunities for snow, but when the chance does come around, we can sometimes have a better chance for a classic snow event happening.
Bottom line, La Nina should mean less overall precipitation through the winter. We'll keep you posted as any chance for frozen precipitation comes our way through the next few months!
