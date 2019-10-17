The Winter Weather Outlook from NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) came out today. They predict normal precipitation, but ABOVE normal temperatures as we head into the winter season.
Unlike last year, we will not have the presence of El Nino, or La Nina. That means we are in a neutral year. NOAA will use other teleconnections like the Arctic Oscilation to aid in forecasting future cold air outbreaks. Mike Halpert with NOAA says that we'll be potentially looking at large swings in temperatures and precipitation based on the short range forecasts.
Essentially this winter could be like many others. We will have periods of major cold, and some warmer spells. For any of you wanting to know about snow, well this forecast don't give answers to that. But with warmer than normal temps, we may end up with more rain/sleet events than pure snow events. Only time will tell!
