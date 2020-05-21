NOAA has released its official 2020 hurricane season outlook, and it looks to be another active year.
At least 13-19 named storms are forecast this season with at least 6-10 of those becoming hurricanes. 3-6 of those could become major (category 3+) hurricanes.
Keep in mind, this is a forecast of actual tropical activity and NOT of potential landfalls. Arthur became the first named storm of the season in May 2020 a few weeks before the season's official start of June 1st.
You can read the entire NOAA press release here: https://www.noaa.gov/media-release/busy-atlantic-hurricane-season-predicted-for-2020
