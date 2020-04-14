The EF-3 tornado that devastated parts of Oconee and Pickens County early on the morning of Monday April 13 is one of the strongest tornadoes in the Upstate's history.
It produced winds up to 160 miles per hour, making it almost EF-4 strength and a width of over a half-mile wide.
Just to put that in perspective, that's almost the equivalent of 8 football fields (if you include both end zones).
To find a tornado that strong and that wide, you have to look all the way back to August 16th, 1994 to an F-3 (the EF-scale wasn't used until the year 2007) tornado that impacted Spartanburg and Union Counties.
Also in 1994, another F-3 tornado impacted Oconee County near the town of Salem which recorded a path width of 1 mile on March 27th.
To find a tornado even stronger than all that have been mentioned in this article, you need to go all the way back to May 5, 1989.
An F-4 tornado impacted Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties before moving north into Rutherford County, NC.
Based on the past, an EF-3 tornado impacting the Upstate is about a once in a decade occurrence.
That being said, tornadoes and straight line winds can still be dangerous even if they aren't as strong as the tornadoes that occurred the other day.
That's while it's important to always stay alert and ready for when the next one will hit.
