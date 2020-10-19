Keep an eye to the sky late tonight and Tuesday night as the Orionids will be in full force. These meteors originate from the Comet Halley.
There are fast moving, and often faint looking meteors, so you may not be able to see the shooting stars unless you can focus on the sky for a while. However, according to EarthSky.org, these meteors leave gas trails behind. So that could help in seeing them as they shoot across the sky.
Best viewing will be just before dawn Wednesday morning. Skies should be mostly clear, with only a sliver of a moon to interfere with viewing.
