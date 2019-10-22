The Orionid meteor shower peaked last night into Tuesday morning, but people in the western Carolinas will have much better viewing of it tonight/early Wednesday morning.
Skies should be much clearer Tuesday night at the same time and with a less than half lit moon, viewing conditions will be pretty decent.
This is usually not the strongest meteor shower like the Perseids, but rates of 5-15 meteors per hour are possible.
Some of the Orionid meteors actually stem from Halley's Comet, which was last visible in 1986 and projected to be visible again in the year 2061.
There is no particular direction people need to look. Just find a poorly-lit area and look up. Make sure to be patient and give a solid 10-15 minutes for your eyes to get used to the darkness.
