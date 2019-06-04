After 24 days of no measurable rainfall at GSP, we're looking at several days in a row when we'll have a good chance for beneficial rain.
Wednesday will be the first day with a good chance for rain. A complex of storms will push southeast into the mountains toward midday/early afternoon. With this storm activity we could see a few strong cells producing hail and damaging winds. The threat will be less as it pushes into the Upstate after 3PM, but I still think a few severe storms will be possible given the energy available.
Storms should calm down Wednesday night, then we'll have a few garden-variety pop-up storms on Thursday ahead of some more widespread activity this weekend.
Two to four inches of rainfall will be possible through Sunday as a frontal boundary mingles with some tropical moisture pushing in from the southwest. Each afternoon starting Friday we'll see pretty good storm coverage. Any storm that develops will be capable of torrential rainfall and a few could become gusty.
The flood threat will be there, but mostly for the mountains. With the dry antecedent conditions, we will have a pretty good "thirst" for the rain. The rain should absorb fairly well, but if we see constant heavy downpours we could see isolated problems.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be similar, with about a 40-60% chance for rain between 1pm-7pm.
The front should pass through by Tuesday into Wednesday, finally drying us out.
