A line of strong to severe storms is set to move through the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia long after midnight tonight.
The highest chance for severe weather is in the western North Carolina mountains and foothills especially along the TN/NC border.
The main threats with this line of storms is large hail and damaging winds with a very outside chance at localized flooding and a brief tornado.
Safe to say these storms won't be quite as strong as they move into the Upstate early Thursday morning, but a chance for the same type of severe weather still exists.
Timing-wise, a line of severe storms is set to move into westernmost North Carolina after 2 AM tonight and spread into the rest of WNC around 3-5 AM.
It will then press south into the Upstate around 5 AM and finally exit the area to the southeast around 8 AM Thursday.
Since these storms will be moving through while most of you are asleep, it's very important that you have a way of receiving severe weather alerts that will wake you up.
If you use a cell phone app, it's important that you NOT have it on silent mode before going to bed tonight.
Make sure your NOAA weather radio is activated before going to bed tonight if that's how you get overnight severe weather alerts.
The FOX Carolina News App is also a handy resource for this occasion to help you stay safe.
