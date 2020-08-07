The biggest meteor shower of the year will peak early next week! The Perseid Meteor Shower brings some of the brightest and most numerous meteors of the year.
You'll want to be on the lookout anytime between now and late August, because you could catch a random shooting star on most late nights. However, August 11-13 will bring the peak of the show, when 50+ meteors will be possible per hour according to NASA.
For best viewing, you'll want to pick a clear night and stay up late! Midnight to dawn is the best time to see the shooting stars. For the best experience, it is good to lay on the ground and look at one section of the sky. It will take a few minutes for your eye to adjust, but you should start to see meteors periodically!
Perseid meteors get their names from the constellation Perseus, from which they appear to radiate.
Happy viewing!
