One of the best meteor showers of the year will peak this week! The Perseid Meteor Shower brings late summer shooting stars every year. Here's how you can view it.
You'll be able to see meteors all week, but the best nights will be Wednesday-Friday. Get away from city lights, find some wide open sky and focus on that one area of the sky. It's best to give it an hour, so you need to be patient!
The moon won't be an issue for viewing, but clouds could be! We'll have afternoon storms each day, and the clouds left from those could linger into the night. There will be breaks and some clear sky, so hopefully we'll get a good show! It's best to look for these shooting stars between midnight and 6AM.
