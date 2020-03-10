Tree pollen season is upon us, and pollen counts are on the rise!
With the continued soggy weather of late combined with an overall warm winter, tree pollen is yet again on the rise. The spring outlook looks to continue above-average temperatures and precipitation patterns, as well.
So far, pine, cedar, and juniper have the highest counts of the overall tree pollens (58 and 64 parts per million, respectively, as of 3/10). This is likely to continue for the next several weeks into the first half of the season.
