If you've been social distancing outdoors over the past few days, you may have experienced a bit more sniffling and sneezing than usual.
This could very well mean that you are sensitive to or allergic to certain types of tree pollen.
Unseasonably high temperatures and overall dry, and at times, windy conditions are the likely culprit of the elevated pollen levels.
By category, tree pollen has reached a 'very high' level with over 6,000 grains of pollen per cubic meter.
Oak trees in particular account for over 4000 of the 6000 grains per cubic meter among much smaller contributions from other trees including birch and beech trees.
Grass pollen is at a medium level while mold pollen is low, and weed pollen is at zero.
Rain in the forecast Tuesday along with cooler air, these levels should allow these levels to decline, which might provide some relief to allergy sufferers.
Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to bounce back, but shouldn't be as warm as we've been lately.
Nighttime low temperatures will also fall into the 30s an 40s, which might even cause some patchy frost in some locations, which also might help keep pollen in check.
If you or someone you know is suffering from allergies, be sure to limit outdoor time and consult a doctor on which antihistamines and/or decongestants you should take.
