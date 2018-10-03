With the near-record heat this week and for the upcoming weekend, it may have many of you wondering when it will finally cool down! In the short term we aren't seeing much major heat relief, but we should see more clouds next week to help a bit.
And looking long term, we are seeing signs of El Nino possible developing this winter. Currently we are in a neutral phase (not El Nino or La Nina), but there's a 65-70% chance we will get into El Nino by the winter (per Climate Predition Center). What does this mean for us?
Usually we see wetter and cooler conditions in El Nino winters. This doesn't necessarily mean more snow, but we have certainly had a few snow events during El Nino winters. Usually we will see SEVERAL winter weather events during El Nino, but they might not all be significant. When we have an active subtropical jet and more moisture, that can lead to more "borderline" events where we see cold rain, sleet and even ice. Those are the tough ones to forecast as well!
So, if El Nino pans out, I would expect more gray days and a good chance for wintry precipitation in a forecast a few times between December and March! We'll keep you posted on any big cool-downs coming soon!
