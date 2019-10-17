Thursday morning, Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 formed in the southwest Gulf. The latest track brings it across Georgia and into southern SC Saturday.
On this track, the worst of the rain and wind would be outside of our viewing area. Having said that, we could still see breezy winds at times along with pockets of heavy rain. The rain would start sometime Saturday afternoon and last into the nighttime hours.
On the official track from the National Hurricane Center, the position of this system is forecast to be WELL east of the western Carolinas by Sunday morning, meaning the bulk if not all the rain/breeziness we would experience would be well to the east as well.
This is not forecast to develop into anything significant; however, it is forecast to attain tropical storm status Friday before making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect for the central Gulf Coast.
We'll continue to keep you posted on any changes, so stay tuned!
