We're closely monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen in the northwest Caribbean Sea.
Locally, Wednesday and Thursday are days to watch for *potential* impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen (possibly Tropical Storm Michael) as there still lies a lot of uncertainty.
Some models have the center of whatever becomes of it moving quickly through the western Carolinas late next week bringing periodic heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Other models have it moving slowly through the midlands/lowcountry Thursday/Friday and bringing less rain to the western Carolinas.
In either scenario, it should be well out of the Carolinas by next weekend, bringing much drier and cooler (and Fall-like!) weather to our area!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.