The chance is there for some more snow in the western North Carolina mountains next weekend with our next possible winter weather maker.
The Upstate's better possibility would be scattered rain showers with the very *off* chance at a wintry mix next Saturday.
Before you hit the panic button, it is very important to note that being almost an entire week away, there is still A LOT of uncertainty with this forecast, and that there's also still a chance that we may not see much of any kind of precipitation at all.
The various long range computer forecast models we look at every day paint VERY different scenarios.
Scenario 1:
The European Computer Model has showers moving in early Saturday morning, which would mix with snow in western North Carolina since their temperature at the surface would be below freezing at that point.
The Upstate would be barely above freezing, which would mean mostly rain, but wouldn't rule out the possibility of sleet or even a few snowflakes mixing in north of I-85.
The rest of the day would contain mostly rain in the Upstate as temperatures rise well into the 40s while the mountains saw additional wet snow that could even accumulate Saturday night as temperatures lower again below freezing in the mountains.
The system would then move out Sunday morning which would lead to drying conditions.
Scenario 2:
The American GFS model paints a much different and drier picture for the entire area next weekend. This is due to a strong wedge of high pressure setting up to the north, which this model has keeping the rain-maker well to our south, which the European definitely does not do.
This would mean a cloudy, chilly and much drier picture for next weekend with little to no rain or wintry weather of any kind.
It should also be noted that each run (of the 4 throughout the day) of this particular model has come in very inconsistently, so that's why it won't be for a few days until we can definitely say what exactly western Carolinians should expect next weekend.
What we look for as forecasters is both consistency between the various models and consistency from with in each model as it updates throughout each day.
Just to sum everything up, people in the mountains have a decent chance of seeing at least a rain/snow mix next weekend while the Upstate getting mostly rain.
HOWEVER, folks in the Upstate shouldn't let their guard down yet because the line between rain and snow would not have to travel very far south for us to experience winter weather.
Certain forecasts this week might paint a different picture day-to-day especially early on, so that's why it's important that you stay weather aware and continue to check in as this situations evolves.
