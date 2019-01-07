The chance is there for some more snow in the western North Carolina mountains next weekend with our next possible winter weather maker.
The Upstate's better possibility would be scattered rain showers with the very *off* chance at a wintry mix Saturday.
Before you hit the panic button, it is very important to note that being almost an entire week away, there is still A LOT of uncertainty with this forecast, and that there's also still a chance that we may not see much of any kind of precipitation at all.
The one difference we're seeing with this system compared to the last one - moisture. The available computer model guidance shows overall a more limited moisture setup which means the chances of major accumulating wintry precip (even in the mountains) look lower.
The weather setup involves, once again, a developing low pressure system near our area with cold air lurking to the northeast with strong high pressure. It boils down to how strong this low pressure system is AND how much moisture will be available - a stronger system would mean a better chance of accumulating wintry precip while a weaker system would favor lower (or even dry) totals.
As it looks now, the mountains would see light to moderate snow for several hours Saturday while the Upstate would see light rain mixing with snow north of 85. Since moisture doesn't look excessive, snow totals would be subdued, and it's still much too early to talk specific amounts.
Just to sum everything up, people in the mountains have a decent chance of seeing at least a rain/snow mix next weekend while the Upstate getting mostly rain.
HOWEVER, folks in the Upstate shouldn't let their guard down yet because the line between rain and snow would not have to travel very far south for us to experience winter weather.
Certain forecasts this week might paint a different picture day-to-day especially early on, so that's why it's important that you stay weather aware and continue to check in as this situation evolves.
