The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak overnight Thursday into early Friday, but viewing conditions locally will be limited.
While clouds will mask most if not all meteors in the sky in the Carolinas and northeast Georgia, if we’re lucky enough to catch a break, look up between midnight and 6 AM Friday morning!
Unlike with the Geminid meteor shower, the moon will be in a waning crescent phase. This means for areas seeing a clear sky in the northern hemisphere, the moon will not be a deterrent!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.