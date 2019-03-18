Our 3rd and final supermoon (The 'Worm' Moon) of the year is happening Wednesday evening just a few hours after spring begins.
The moon will be at its fullest beginning at 9:40 PM eastern time, and viewing conditions in the Carolinas will be decent but not perfect.
There will be some clouds moving in ahead of a weak disturbance set to sweep through Thursday which might obstruct our view from time to time.
It's called the 'Worm Moon' in the month of March because it's when native Americans started noticing the reemergence of earth worms in the now thawing ground from the cold winter.
