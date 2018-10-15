While the Southeast states see a resurgence of warm air early this week, cold air lurks close by in the nation’s mid-section!
Frost advisories, freeze watches and warnings, and even hard freeze warnings are in place now across many states from the upper Midwest to southern Plains. Temperatures in the 20s and 30s are common!
In this cold air regime, snow is falling in pockets as well. In fact, Kansas City measured its earliest snow on RECORD (since 1898), coming in at 0.2”.
Will this cold air make it to the Carolinas? The answer is yes and no. We’ll see lows in the 40s as early as Thursday morning, but some frost and/or freeze concerns could develop in the mountains this weekend!
