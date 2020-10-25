Tropical Storm Zeta now has winds of 50 mph in the western Caribbean. It is expected to strengthen the next 24 to 36 hours, eventually becoming a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.
Zeta will travel over the Yucatan Peninsula the next 24 hours then re-emerge in the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen. Its path will be northwest with a turn to the north. As of now it looks like landfall along the Louisiana gulf coast as a tropical storm or hurricane Wednesday afternoon.
We'll start to feel the effects of the system Wednesday and Thursday. It appears we'll see some heavy rain at times which could lead to flooding.
Current models give us 2-5" of rain through Thursday afternoon. Since we're on the warm side of the system we have a severe weather threat Thursday morning.
We have a few days to watch it. We'll keep you posted as to the eventual track and strength.
