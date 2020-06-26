Our skies will look a lot hazier this weekend as Saharan dust blows in!
It's a common phenomena, but this time the dust is much more expansive and denser than normal. All of this originated in Africa, where storms developed and kicked up lots of sand and dust in the Sahara Desert. There was more of this activity than normal, so more of the particulates and aerosols made it across the Atlantic with the easterly winds.
The Caribbean was completely covered in the dust right bringing dark skies! We won't see darker skies, but there will be enough of the dust left to bring a haze to our atmosphere by late Friday, and it will likely stick around this weekend.
The GOOD thing about the dust.... it makes for some brilliant color in the sky when the sun rises and sets. Also it helps to reduce tropical activity! The downside is that those with dust allergies could suffer a bit. However, the concentrations shouldn't be too high in our area.
